KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Fire swept through an oil workers' residential compound in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, killing 10 people, the Civil Defence agency said.

Saudi national oil company Saudi Aramco said the cause of the fire at the compound in the town of Khobar, some distance from its oil and gas production areas, was not known.

The Civil Defence agency had earlier reported 11 deaths.

Saudi Aramco said 83 people were injured and 10 were killed.Witnesses said the fire burned for almost six hours.

Aramco, which has more than 61,000 employees, many of them expatriates, runs several private gated communities.

Saudi Arabia is the world's largest oil exporter and Aramco produces roughly one in eight barrels of the world's oil supply.

