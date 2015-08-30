KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Aug 30 A fire at an oil
workers residential compound in Saudi Arabia on Sunday claimed
one casualty and injured 30 more of various nationalities, civil
defence authorities said.
National oil company Saudi Aramco said the fire
broke out in a basement of the Radium residential compound.
"At 05:45 today a fire was reported in the basement of the
Radium residential compound in Al Khobar which is leased by
Saudi Aramco for its employees," Aramco said in a statement.
It said that civil defense and Saudi Aramco fire brigades
were evacuating residents.
Colonel Ali Al-Qahtani, Eastern Province Civil Defense
spokesman said evacuation efforts continue to save people from
rooftops. Residents said helicopters were seen flying in the
area.
According to Aramco's website, the Radium Residential
Complex consists of eight six storey buildings and comprises 486
units.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine, editing by Sami Aboudi and
William Hardy)