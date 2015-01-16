(Adds postponement of Friday's 50 lashes by a week)
By Angus McDowall
RIYADH Jan 16 Saudi Arabia's ruling family is
coming under pressure from Western countries over its flogging
of writer Raif Badawi for "insulting Islam", but it appears more
worried about the risk of offending domestic conservatives if it
lets him off.
The political stakes over the punishment of Badawi, whose
second bout of 50 lashes was postponed on Friday for medical
reasons, have been heightened by the Paris attack on Charlie
Hebdo newspaper and its publication on Wednesday of new cartoons
lampooning Islam's Prophet Mohammad.
Badawi, who set up a "Free Saudi Liberals" website, was
flogged 50 times in public a week ago by an Interior Ministry
official and was sentenced to face the same punishment every
Friday until he has received 1,000 lashes. He will then spend 10
years in prison.
The doctor who carried out a pre-flogging medical check-up
recommended that Friday's second flogging be postponed until
next week, international rights watchdog Amnesty International
said in a statement.
The kingdom is attempting to marshal conservative Muslims
behind a campaign against Islamist militants in al Qaeda and
Islamic State (IS), but has stirred anger among many of them for
what they see as its weak response to the French cartoons.
Riyadh issued an unqualified statement of condemnation of
the attack on Charlie Hebdo, which was echoed by conservatives
in the country. But it did not balance that by strongly
criticising the images published in the weekly. Its ambassador
took part in a solidarity march in which protesters carried the
cartoons. Some Saudis say that makes mercy for Badawi difficult.
"They're under pressure inside to punish people like him,
especially among Salafis. It is a question of the legitimacy of
the state. You have to remember those people are very
influential at a street level," said Mustafa Alani, an Iraqi
security expert with close ties to the Saudi Interior Ministry.
Saudi officials were not available for comment.
Since the attacks in France, the United States and European
Union have criticised the punishment of Badawi, who had accused
clergy of extremism on his "Saudi Liberals" website and prompted
fury on social media. Overturning his conviction would look to
some Saudi Islamists like a betrayal of core Muslim values.
Against the background of regional turmoil, the authorities
have issued tougher penalties against all forms of dissent in
the past year, from women driving to social media comments
supporting Islamist militants, and have increased the use of the
death penalty via public beheadings.
Moreover, it is the top clergy that controls the judiciary,
making it particularly uncomfortable for a ruling dynasty which
depends on clerical approval for part of its legitimacy to
overturn court decisions.
CONSERVATIVE ANGER
In an example of the ire felt by conservatives, Islamist
activist Mohsen al-Awaji told Reuters he would not even speak
about Badawi's case because of his anger over the publication of
new cartoons depicting Mohammad in Charlie Hebdo on Wednesday.
"We don't have time these days to think of this guy Badawi
because of the hatred taken by the West towards all Muslims when
they publish these sorts of pictures against Mohammad. This is
on the mind of everyone," he said.
There has been almost no discussion of Badawi's flogging in
Saudi press, underscoring official sensitivities over the
subject, but on social media there has been some debate over the
fairness of his punishment.
One person, Tweeting under the name Fattima, wrote: "Saudi
Arabia condemns Charlie Hebdo terrorist attacks in France and at
the same time it lashes Raif Badawi for freedom of speech, what
an ignorant government".
But the opinion of Ibrahim al-Zubaidi, another Twitter user,
that "anyone who will offend Islam deserves the same fate"
appeared more typical of Saudi opinion on the social media
platform.
Awaji said conservatives were at risk of becoming
sympathetic to militants after the Charlie Hebdo attacks.
"People are angry with the government. They think it is
showing more respect to the West than it is to the Prophet. They
even shared in this demonstration in Paris while there were
pictures in the demonstration insulting the Prophet," he said.
WESTERN PRESSURE
The Al Saud dynasty has worked hard over the past decade to
build up religious support for its campaign against al Qaeda
and, more recently, Islamic State, militant groups which attack
the family for its ties to the West and gradual moves to
liberalise Saudi society.
The authorities have imprisoned clerics who openly backed
the militant groups, have sacked others for comments deemed
extremist and have for years pressed senior clergy to denounce
al Qaeda, IS and similar groups as "deviant".
Saudi implementation of Sharia punishments like beheading as
well as flogging for crimes such as adultery, apostasy,
blasphemy and witchcraft, along with its denial of equal rights
for women, is the source of criticism in the West.
But when U.S. President Barack Obama visited Riyadh in
March, Washington said he did not discuss human rights with King
Abdullah in a meeting that focused on regional conflicts - an
illustration of the limits of Western pressure on the world's
biggest oil exporter.
However, the Al Saud have also sometimes curtailed their use
of Sharia penalties in cases that particularly outraged
international opinion, such as the punishment of rape victims
for breaking gender segregation rules.
While King Abdullah appears unlikely to risk angering
domestic opinion by issuing a pardon to Badawi, Alani said, he
might respond to growing international pressure by informally
suspending the floggings before they are completed.
"The first part is done and they have made their point," he
said.
