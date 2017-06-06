GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge up as oil gets slight bounce
* Yield curve steepens slightly (Updates with close of U.S. markets)
SAUDI FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS QATAR MUST STOP SUPPORTING GROUPS LIKE THE MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD, PALESTINIAN HAMAS GROUP -ARABIYA TV
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday he supported efforts to quickly act on legislation to impose new sanctions on Russia and Iran that passed the Senate nearly unanimously but has stalled in the House.