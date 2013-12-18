* Top oil exporter wants more of its own people in jobs
* More than a million foreigners have left since March
* Raids on businesses and mass deportations since November
By Angus McDowall , Praveen Menon and Aaron Maasho
RIYADH/DUBAI/ADDIS ABABA, Dec 18 More than a
million people from across the world - managers, maids,
accountants and labourers - have left Saudi Arabia since March,
after years or even decades working in the Gulf Arab state,
which sustains its own citizens with oil revenues.
Around 120,000 Ethiopians have been deported in the past
month alone as part of a visa crackdown aimed at pushing more
Saudis into employment to ensure future political and economic
stability.
"We were kicked out of our homes and our jobs," said Mohamed
Ahmed, 27, waiting with thousands of other Ethiopians at a
transit centre behind Addis Ababa's Bole Airport after
disembarking with a few bags from Saudi Arabian Airlines jets.
Like many others, Ahmed, who spent five years in Saudi
Arabia after crossing the Red Sea in a fishing boat and trekking
through turbulent Yemen, had to leave at short notice.
"We left all our belongings there," he said.
Saudi Arabia avoided significant unrest during the Arab
Spring pro-democracy protest wave in 2011, but its leaders were
uncomfortably aware that entrenched unemployment was a big
factor behind rebellions in other Arab states.
Cheap labour from 10 million foreigners in the country
hampered previous government efforts to persuade the private
sector to employ some of the 20 million locals.
Many of those who have left were illegal immigrants like
Ahmed, who crossed the kingdom's porous borders or stayed on
after the haj pilgrimage, which attracts around 2 million
foreign visitors to Mecca every year.
Many others came to Saudi Arabia legally then fell foul of
rigid visa rules, which require all expatriates to work for a
single employer in a field specified on their residence permit
and are often used to exploit migrants.
EXTORTION
Mohammed Yunus, 27, was brought to Saudi Arabia by an
employment agency to work at a hotel after taking loans to
travel to the kingdom, but was soon told to leave his job.
His sponsor then demanded 7,000 riyals a year ($1,867) to
sign off on his visa papers while he found odd jobs on building
sites and in grocery shops to pay his debts. Such tales of
extortion are common among low-paid workers in the country.
"I am trying to get back to Saudi. There's no way I can
repay my debts by working in India," said Yunus, who worked in
Saudi Arabia for five years before leaving during an amnesty
declared in March to encourage expatriates to head home without
paying fines for violating residency rules.
The government said about 4 million people changed their
visas to stay in the country, while another million left during
the amnesty and can apply for new visas in future.
When it ended in early November, forcible deportations
began. Authorities raided shops, offices, marketplaces and
streets in low-income areas, checking residence permits.
The Labour Ministry has said it will set up new tribunals to
hear expatriates' complaints about their sponsors, but it has no
plans to change the sponsorship system itself, something even a
Saudi government-affiliated rights group recommends.
"SMEAR CAMPAIGN"
International migration and rights groups have acknowledged
Saudi Arabia's right to deport visa violators and change its
employment rules to favour locals, but are critical of the way
the crackdown has been carried out.
Deportees returning to Yemen and Ethiopia have reported ill
treatment, including physical abuse and poor conditions at
holding centres before they were expelled, the International
Organization of Migration, an international agency, said.
When millions rushed to rectify minor visa infringements
earlier this summer, government departments appeared unprepared,
causing vast numbers of people to queue in temperatures of 40
celsius, some for more than 24 hours.
The government has dismissed allegations of abuse and
chaotic policymaking as a foreign "smear campaign", saying it
welcomed expatriates who abide by the rules, and that 250,000
Saudis have gained jobs as a result of its crackdown.
The human impact of making way for them has reverberated
across the world. In Yemen, Ethiopia, Pakistan, Indonesia and
India, politicians have voiced concern about the fate of their
citizens in the kingdom. Egypt, Sri Lanka and the Philippines
are all affected too.
"I'm going back with literally nothing. All that I earned
here has been spent on raising my children," said Abdul Kareem
Shamshudeen, 53, who returned to the Indian state of Kerala last
week after illegally doing odd jobs in shops for 20 years.
The impact has even been felt in other wealthy oil-exporting
Gulf nations, which also have large expatriate populations and
where many of those leaving Saudi Arabia now want to seek work -
including Yunus, if he cannot go back.
"I'm always hopeful there will be another chance," he said.
Although official unemployment among Saudis is around 12
percent, economists estimate up to two thirds are not in the
labour force. Those who do work mostly have government jobs, the
absolute monarchy's way of spreading oil wealth and buying
social peace, and tend to support large extended families.
While the world's top exporter now enjoys large surpluses,
economists say a rising population and growing domestic energy
consumption mean the burden of creating work must move to the
private sector for the economy to continue to thrive.
RIOTS AND DEPORTATION
The cost for many migrant workers has been high. In the poor
south Riyadh neighbourhood of Manfouha, an Ethiopian man was
killed in a confrontation with police during a visa raid. Days
later, local anger spilled into clashes between Ethiopian
migrants, riot police and some Saudis, leaving three dead.
Ahmed, the returnee to Addis Ababa, said gangs of Saudis
attacked Ethiopians and raped Ethiopian women. Saudis said
Ethiopians had started the riot, rampaging through Manfouha with
knives and sticks.
"I gave myself up. I was afraid of getting killed," he said.
For the millions of expatriates remaining in Saudi Arabia,
many of whom are still thought to be in breach of residency
laws, the crackdown inspires gallows humour.
A comic song called Ja Jawazat, "Passport department is
coming", has attracted a million views on YouTube. Faez
Choudhary, a Pakistani national who wrote the song, was born and
raised in Saudi Arabia and works at a Riyadh shopping mall.
"I want to help other expatriates, especially those born
here, understand this is our country as well," he said.
"I myself feel like a Saudi, sometimes."
