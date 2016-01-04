DUBAI Jan 4 The Saudi riyal fell sharply
against the U.S. dollar in the forward foreign exchange market
early on Monday after relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran
deteriorated, raising concern that dollar funding for the
kingdom could become more expensive.
Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran on Sunday in
response to the storming of its embassy in Tehran. The
diplomatic row between the two major oil producers escalated
following Riyadh's execution of a prominent Shi'ite cleric on
Saturday.
One-year dollar/Saudi riyal forwards jumped to 680
points, near a 16-year high, from a close of 425 points on
Thursday.
The riyal has little scope to move in the spot foreign
exchange market because of its peg of 3.75 to the dollar, so
banks use the forwards market to hedge against risks.
In the last few months, the riyal dropped in the forwards
market to its lowest level since 1999 because of fears that huge
Saudi budget deficits due to low oil prices might eventually
force Riyadh to abandon the currency peg.
An austerity budget for 2016 which Riyadh announced last
week appeared to partly ease such fears, but geopolitical
tensions may now increase them.
Iran and Saudi Arabia have had tense relations for many
years without direct, major conflict, and the breaking of
diplomatic ties will not necessarily have a direct impact on
their economies, which have minimal trade and investment ties.
But geopolitics could make foreign banks and investors more
wary of funding Saudi Arabia, at a time when Riyadh is
considering borrowing abroad to ease the pressure of funding its
fiscal deficit on the domestic banking system.
"One-year forwards will likely touch 800 points levels this
week, depending on the level of escalation of the events between
Saudi and Iran," a senior bank trader from the region said,
declining to be named because of political sensitivities.
