DUBAI, July 8 Banque Saudi Fransi, the
lender part-owned by Credit Agricole, posted a 0.8
percent rise in its second-quarter net profit, beating analyst
forecasts.
Saudi Arabia's fifth-largest bank by market value said it
made 763 million riyals ($203.5 million) in the three months
ending June 30, compared with 757 million riyals in the same
period a year earlier.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the bank to post an
average net profit of 749.3 million riyals for the second
quarter.
The bank attributed its rise in net profit to reduced
operating expenses, without elaborating.
Profit for the opening six months of the year slipped 6.5
percent to 1.45 billion riyals.
Operating income for the second quarter was unchanged from
the corresponding period of 2012 at 1.28 billion riyals, while
profits from special commissions slipped 1.5 percent to 831
million riyals.
Loans and advances at the end of the second quarter stood at
110.2 billion riyals, gaining 9.7 percent on the same point of
2012.
Bank lending to the private sector across the Saudi banking
sector rose 16.5 percent in May, the fastest clip since February
2009, after a 16 percent increase in the previous month,
according to central bank data.
The bank held deposits worth 124.6 billion riyals at the end
of the June, up 14.4 percent on the same point last year.
($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Matt Smith and Louise
Heavens)