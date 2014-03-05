By David French
| MANAMA, March 5
MANAMA, March 5 Saudi Arabia is likely to see a
big jump in the number and value of initial share sales in 2014,
the head of Banque Saudi Fransi's investment banking
unit said, as firms become keener to list and the regulator
facilitates stock listings.
The kingdom's stock market, by far the largest in the Gulf
Arab region, saw five initial public offers of shares in 2013
worth around $506 million, down in both volume and value from
the previous year despite a 25.5 percent rise by the Saudi
benchmark stock index.
But this year may be much more active, partly because of the
finance ministry's plan for an IPO by Saudi Arabia's largest
lender, National Commercial Bank.
"2014 is going to be a big year for equity capital markets,"
Yasir al-Rumayyan, chief executive of Saudi Fransi Capital
(SFC), said in an interview on the sidelines of a finance
conference in Bahrain's capital Manama.
"It's three things: it's the regulator and their
requirements; it's the issuers and their willingness to come;
and it's the ability of the adviser to execute.
"And I think this year, the regulator is very excited to get
more companies in, issuers are coming in and financial advisers
want to close deals in every quarter and not just once a year."
Rumayyan, who has been CEO of SFC since the start of 2011,
said the volume and value of deals this year should exceed 2012,
when seven IPOs raised the equivalent of around $1.4 billion.
SFC hopes to secure regulatory approval in the next two
months for an IPO of another company likely to raise around 800
million riyals ($213 million), he said without naming the
company or giving other details.
The attitude of the Saudi regulator, the Capital Market
Authority, has traditionally been conservative. But Rumayyan
believes it is becoming more hands-off in some ways as the
market develops; it is now focusing on ensuring disclosure
requirements are met prior to listing, before letting the market
decide the price of shares.
Last November the CMA said Astra Food, a Saudi Arabian
producer and distributor of food products, had cancelled its
plan for an IPO after deciding it could not confirm projections
for its financial performance.
For years, Saudi Arabia has been preparing to open its
market to direct foreign investment, but a date has not been
set. Rumayyan said he believed the opening could happen "very
soon", adding the caveat: "But I thought that three years ago."
DEBT MARKET
Issuance in Saudi Arabia's local currency debt market will
continue to grow, Rumayyan said, to help fund infrastructure
projects, as banks sell more paper to meet Basel III regulatory
requirements, and as more private companies print deals.
Sukuk issuance in the Saudi local currency market has been
expanding as companies look to diversify their funding away from
traditional bank loans, aided by considerable investor demand
for paper.
Meanwhile banks including Fransi, Riyad Bank and
Saudi British Bank have been issuing capital-boosting
sukuk to replenish reserves.
Even though more issuers are pricing sukuk, competition for
advisory roles on deals has driven the fees which banks earn to
extremely low levels, Rumayyan said.
"The fees in DCM in Saudi are not the best, if you want to
compare it to the region or internationally. But if that's what
it is, then that's what it is," he said.
"If you want to win mandates in this market, you have to
play with the same rules of the market. So sometimes it's about
the relationship and sometimes it's to stay in the market.
"It's a good thing that we do some other stuff, not just
debt capital markets."
($1 = 3.7503 Saudi riyals)
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)