RIYADH Jan 7 Banque Saudi Fransi, the
lender part-owned by Credit Agricole, posted a 22.2
percent jump in its fourth-quarter net profit citing higher
operating income, it said in a bourse statement on Monday.
The kingdom's fifth-largest bank by market capitalisation
said it made 808 million riyals ($215.5 million) in the three
months ending December 31 compared with 661 million riyals in
the same period a year earlier.
The lender's 2012 net profit was 3 billion riyals compared
to 2.9 billion riyals in 2011, the statement added.
($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals)
(Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by David French)