RIYADH, April 14 Banque Saudi Fransi, the lender part-owned by Credit Agricole, posted a 13.3 percent drop in its first-quarter net profit, it said in a bourse statement on Sunday, missing analysts' forecasts.

The kingdom's fifth-largest bank by market capitalisation said it made 684 million riyals ($182.4 million) in the three months ended March 31, compared with 789 million riyals in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the bank to post an average of 778.6 million riyals for the first quarter. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)