BRIEF-Pegroco Invest Q1 operating loss SEK 15.4 million
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 15.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIYADH, April 14 Banque Saudi Fransi, the lender part-owned by Credit Agricole, posted a 13.3 percent drop in its first-quarter net profit, it said in a bourse statement on Sunday, missing analysts' forecasts.
The kingdom's fifth-largest bank by market capitalisation said it made 684 million riyals ($182.4 million) in the three months ended March 31, compared with 789 million riyals in the same period a year earlier.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the bank to post an average of 778.6 million riyals for the first quarter. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
May 31IG Group Holdings Plc, a British online trading company, said it expected full-year pretax profit and earnings to be "modestly" ahead of last year, with full-year revenue seen rising about 7 percent.