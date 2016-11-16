DUBAI Nov 16 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment
Fund (PIF), the country's main sovereign wealth fund, said it
had no plan to sell stakes in local companies.
"Contrary to inaccurate media speculation this morning, the
Public Investment Fund has no plan or intention to reduce its
equity holdings in Saudi Arabia," the PIF said in a statement
emailed to Reuters on Wednesday.
Bloomberg quoted unnamed sources as saying on Tuesday that
the PIF, which owns stakes in local companies worth tens of
billions of dollars, was considering selling some of those
shares.
Under economic reform plans announced this year, the
government aims eventually to expand the PIF, founded in 1971 to
finance development projects in the kingdom, from $160 billion
to about $2 trillion and increase its investments abroad.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)