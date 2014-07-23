By Marwa Rashad
RIYADH, July 23 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment
Fund (PIF) aims to establish companies in areas including
housing, petrochemicals and technology as it expands its
investments locally and overseas, Finance Minister Ibrahim
al-Assaf said.
His statement, quoted on Wednesday by the al-Sharq al-Awsat
newspaper, was a fresh sign that Saudi authorities plan to use
government-owned funds more actively to support economic reforms
and development.
The PIF was established in 1971 to help finance strategic
economic projects. It has assets under management worth about
$5.3 billion, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund institute,
which tracks state-run funds.
At a meeting on Monday, the cabinet authorised the PIF to
establish companies inside and outside the kingdom, alone or in
partnership with other institutions from the public or private
sectors.
"This decision aims at...giving the fund more flexibility
and enabling it to expand investment activity locally and
overseas," al-Assaf was quoted as saying.
He added, "The fund has initiatives to establish companies
working in the petrochemical, housing, housing finance and
technology sectors." Previously, the PIF had to obtain cabinet
approval for individual projects, a lengthy process.
In March, the cabinet gave permission for the PIF, state oil
firm Saudi Aramco and petrochemical giant Saudi Basic Industries
Corp to establish an industrial investment company
with capital of 2 billion riyals ($530 million).
Saudi economist Abdulwahab Abu Dahesh said the cabinet's
decision this week indicated the government wanted to encourage
the private sector to participate in big development projects,
since government institutions were having trouble managing them
alone.
Last month the Shura council, an advisory body to the
government, debated a proposal to set up a Saudi Arabian
sovereign wealth fund, which could mean more active management
of the kingdom's budget surpluses. It did not reach a
conclusion.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)