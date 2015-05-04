* Regulator keen to ensure market stability
* Encouraging creation of specialist IPO funds
* Nine such funds established in past 12 months
* Foreign investors can effectively operate as locals
* Pre-IPO funds starting to develop
By David French
RIYADH, May 4 A regulatory drive to reduce the
volatility around initial public offers of shares is bolstering
the Saudi funds sector and also creating an opportunity for
international investors to sidestep the kingdom's foreign
ownership restrictions.
With Saudi Arabia about to open its $575 billion stock
market to direct foreign participation for the first time on
June 15, both local and international investors are positioning
themselves to trade the largest Arab bourse.
For the Saudi Capital Market Authority, a major motive for
opening the market is the desire to create more stability in a
bourse currently dominated by local retail investors who are
prone to short-term thinking.
The same desire for stability can be seen in the regulator's
stance towards IPOs; listing of stocks has traditionally been
accompanied by massive volatility in their prices, so the CMA is
encouraging investments in share flotations by IPO funds.
The result is a huge jump in the number of IPO funds offered
in the kingdom. These open-ended funds, which specialise in
subscribing to IPOs but often have broader remits, are run by
CMA-regulated firms, from large commercial banks to investment
houses.
Of the 12 such funds tracked by Zawya Funds Monitor, a
Thomson Reuters unit, nine have been established in the last 12
months.
"It seems everyone is doing an IPO fund because the CMA is
encouraging it and not allowing the (fund and asset) managers to
take stakes in IPOs unless the companies do a fund," said James
Stull, senior associate at law firm King & Spalding. The CMA
didn't respond to requests for comment.
The potential profits are considerable. Many Saudi listings
are offered at a substantial discount to normal valuations as a
way for the kingdom to spread its oil riches to the population.
For example, when National Commercial Bank was
sold to investors last year, it was priced at an 18.8 percent
return on equity, compared with a 13.4 percent average for the
sector. When NCB listed, its shares rose their 10 percent daily
limit for the first three days.
The average performance of Saudi IPO funds in the last three
years has been 37 percent per annum, according to Muscat
Capital, which set up its fund earlier this year. The wider
stock market returned about 10 percent per annum in that time.
"A lot of the older companies are out of fashion and
unprofitable, but the new ones have a lot of scrutiny from the
regulator (in the run-up to a flotation) so it is obvious to
investors that they are good, clean companies," said Beshr
Bakheet, managing director of Osool & Bakheet, which set up the
first IPO fund in the kingdom.
"And the pricing of these companies is below fair market
value, so that is good for us."
FOREIGNERS
Around the Gulf, IPOs are often reserved for local citizens;
foreigners are excluded from subscribing to them and can only
buy shares in the secondary market. This is expected to be the
case in Saudi Arabia even after the market opens.
Putting money into IPO funds offers foreigners a way around
this restriction, because when investing in the funds they
effectively become classified as local investors.
The extent of foreign investment in IPO funds varies from
fund to fund. However, "anybody is welcome - an investor is an
investor," said Bakheet, adding that foreigners from outside the
kingdom needed to invest through a local counterparty.
Foreigners are also being attracted by an even newer
development in the Saudi funds sector, pre-IPO funds. Offered by
Saudi investment firms, these closed-ended funds provide growth
capital for Saudi companies and advice from professional
investors in the run-up to listings in exchange for equity
stakes. Investments are held until the companies go public.
For Western private equity firms, which have increasingly
been looking to do deals in the kingdom, the benefits of pre-IPO
funds are two-fold.
Western firms are drawn to sectors that tap into the
country's young and increasingly affluent population. But many
such sectors, such as retail and food and beverage, are
under-represented on the bourse, which is dominated by banks and
firms linked to the petrochemical sector. Pre-IPO funds can help
to solve this problem.
They are also a relatively simple method of investing;
because they are treated as Saudi funds, foreign investors don't
have to go through the process of getting a licence from the
Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority.
"For years and years, people have been trying to bring
investors in to expand the capital base before an IPO. Using the
fund structure to do this is a very recent development," said
King & Spalding's Stull.
The size of the $750 billion Saudi economy, and the fact
that only around 170 companies are now listed on the exchange,
suggest pre-IPO and IPO funds will have plenty more business in
coming years.
"In a similar-sized economy, you would have hundreds more
companies listed by now, so it just shows the potential," said
Bakheet.
Name of IPO fund Assets under Inception date
management - March
2015 (mlns of
riyals)
Osool and Bakheet 471.85 15/3/2008
IPO Fund
FALCOM IPO 280.80 12/7/2008
Arbah IPO Fund 112.07 2/4/2011
Baitk IPO Fund 232.72 15/6/2014
Mulkia IPO Fund 156.76 12/8/2014
Musharaka IPO Fund 110.57 2/11/2014
Saudi Hollandi 58.49 12/11/2014
Fund for Initial
IPO
Wasatah IPO Fund 61.69 8/2/2015
Ashmore IPO Fund 2.44 23/2/2015
Muscat Capital IPO 142.94 15/3/2015
Fund
Al Inma IPO Fund N/A Just approved by
regulator
Al-Nefaie IPO Fund N/A Just approved by
regulator
Source: Zawya Funds Monitor
