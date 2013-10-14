* To join U.S. as a unconventional gas producer
* Ready to commit gas for Saudi power plant project
By Florence Tan and Meeyoung Cho
DAEGU, South Korea, Oct 14 Saudi Aramco will
join the United States in becoming an unconventional gas
producer, as it prepares to commit gas supply to a major power
plant project in northern Saudi Arabia, giving it more scope to
boost lucrative oil exports.
Inspired by a shale gas boom in the United States, which has
transformed the country from the world's largest gas importer to
a budding exporter, Saudi Arabia has been exploring its own
large unconventional deposits and their potential.
"Only two years after launching our own unconventional gas
programme, in the northern region of Saudi Arabia, we are ready
to commit gas for the development of a 1,000 megawatt power
plant which will feed a massive phosphate mining and
manufacturing sector," Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Khalid
al-Falih said on Monday.
"We are ready to start producing our own shale gas and
unconventional resources in various types in the next few years
and deliver them to consumers," the head of Saudi Arabia's
national oil company said at the World Energy Congress in South
Korea.
By unlocking its gas reserves, Saudi Arabia could use the
fuel to power its domestic economy and allow more room for oil
exports.
Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil exporter, has carried
out appraisal drillings and piloting of three prospective areas
for unconventional gas in northwest, south Ghawar and for
condensate-rich shale gas in the Rub' al-Khali.
The gas will feed a proposed power plant in Jizan, which
will be connected to a 400,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery
project.
Falih said on Sunday that the company hoped to complete the
project in late 2016 to early 2017. Industry sources had said
this could be delayed by 6-12 months because work on associated
infrastructure was behind schedule.
"As part of our drive to become the world's most integrated
energy company, we have increased our annual capital budget
tenfold from $4 to $40 billion in the last 10 years."
He said Saudi Aramco is also on track to increase the
average of its conventional oil recoveries to 70 percent, which
is more than double the current world average.
"Saudi Aramco continues to play a pivotal role. In the past
two years alone, we have swung our production by more than 1.5
million bpd in order to address market supply imbalances. And,
we continue to make massive investments to maintain the world's
largest spare oil production capacity of more than 2 million
barrels per day."
He said the world's current gas reserves of more than 7,000
trillion cubic feet (tcf) had enormous room to grow, considering
that the unconventional gas revolution had expanded the world's
technically recoverable gas resources to the range of 30,000
tcf, which could meet global gas demand at current rates for
more than 250 years.
