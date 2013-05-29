Namibia's central bank leaves lending rate unchanged at 7 pct
WINDHOEK, April 12 Namibia's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 7 percent on Wednesday, saying the level was appropriate to support economic growth.
RIYADH May 29 Saudi Arabia's economy should grow this year by more than the 4.4 percent anticipated by the International Monetary Fund, its finance minister said in comments reported by the official Saudi Press Agency late on Tuesday.
"The IMF report this year on the Saudi economic growth forecast 4.4 percent. We do not agree with them and our opinion is that the kingdom's economic growth will be higher," SPA reported Ibrahim Alassaf as saying.
Saudi Arabia's gross domestic product rose 6.8 percent last year after growing 8.5 percent in 2011.
Growth in the world's top oil exporter is typically connected to energy prices and government spending, which have this year remained strong.
WINDHOEK, April 12 Namibia's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 7 percent on Wednesday, saying the level was appropriate to support economic growth.
GENEVA, April 12 World trade is on track to expand by 2.4 percent this year, though there is "deep uncertainty" about economic and policy developments, particularly in the United States, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Wednesday.