By Martin Dokoupil
DUBAI, July 3 Saudi Arabia's economic growth
eased to an annual rate of 4.7 percent in the first three months
of 2014 as labour market measures curbed activity in some
sectors, but the expansion was still stronger and more
widespread than growth a year ago, data showed on Thursday.
Economic growth in the world's top oil exporter reached 5.0
percent in October-December, the fastest pace since the third
quarter of 2012.
"It is certainly the change in the labour market affecting
the annual growth," said Fahad al-Turki, head of research at
Jadwa Investment in Riyadh. "(But) the quality of growth is
improving. It's spread over more sectors than the top three."
On a quarterly basis, inflation-adjusted gross domestic
product growth accelerated to 3.4 percent, the fastest clip in a
year, from 2.7 percent in the previous quarter, the Central
Statistics Office data show.
Economic growth is usually at its most robust early in the
year, when the weather is at its most favourable and few public
holidays halt work.
Overall, the non-oil private sector growth slowed to 4.4
percent year-on-year from 6.2 percent in the previous quarter,
the slowest pace in at least a decade, analysts said.
Around a million foreign workers left Saudi Arabia last year
after a crackdown on visa irregularities as a part of labour
reforms aimed at putting more Saudi nationals into jobs.
Another reason for the slowdown may be that households
balance sheets are stretched after a surge in consumer borrowing
over the past few years, said William Jackson, emerging markets
economist at Capital Economics in London.
In the first quarter, growth in all three sectors that
relied on cheap foreign labour -- construction, retail and
transport -- slowed markedly from a year ago.
For example, construction output growth shrank to 5.6
percent in January-March, the slowest pace since end-2012 and
down from 9.9 percent in the final three months of 2013.
Manufacturing, however, grew 6.5 percent, the fastest pace
in two years and up grom 4.0 percent in October-December, as new
investment projects come on stream.
In the kingdom's north, Saudi Arabian Mining Co,
or Ma'aden, is in the middle of a large $9 billion project that
includes a phosphate mine, several major processing facilities,
smaller downstream factories and a residential area.
OIL OUTPUT
Crude oil sector output, which accounts for almost half of
the $748 billion Saudi economy, quickened to an annual 5.8
percent in the first quarter, the fastest rate since mid-2012,
from 4.1 percent in the previous three months.
"This effect is likely to be weaker in the third and fourth
quarter as the base is higher," said Khatija Haque, head of MENA
research at Emirates NBD. "Non-oil growth should pick up in the
coming quarters, however."
Saudi Arabia may raise oil output in the second half of the
year to meet expected higher seasonal demand, despite Libya's
deal with rebels to resume oil exports. Iraq's exports are
unaffected by the security situation, but any disruption in
crude supplies would put the onus on Riyadh to lift output.
In a separate survey on Thursday, the Saudi purchasing
managers index (PMI) rose to a five-month high in June,
suggesting that activity in the non-oil sector have stabilised
in the second quarter.
"In practice, though, it has been difficult to square the
upbeat readings from the PMI with the more downbeat activity
data," Jackson said.
"Putting all of this together, we think overall Saudi GDP
growth is likely to slow further, averaging around 3.5-4.0
percent over the next year or so," he said.
A Reuters poll in April forecast the Saudi economic growth
would ease to 3.8 percent in 2014 from 4.0 percent last year and
then accelerate to 4.3 percent in 2015.
In neighbouring Bahrain, real economic growth slowed to 3.1
percent year-on-year in the first quarter, the weakest
performance since end-2012, and to a quarterly 0.1 percent, a
separate data showed on Thursday.
Fellow Gulf oil exporter Oman saw its nominal GDP expand by
an annual 4.6 percent in January-March as an 8.3 percent rise in
non-oil activity offset a 0.2 percent contraction in the
hydrocarbon sector, data also showed on Thursday.
