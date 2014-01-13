(Adds German confirmation, background)
DUBAI Jan 13 Two German diplomats survived a
shooting attack on their car while on a visit to eastern Saudi
Arabia on Monday, the state news agency SPA reported, but their
vehicle was burned.
SPA quoted a police spokesman as saying that authorities
were investigating the rare incident, which took place in the
town of Awamiya on Monday evening. No other details were
immediately available.
In Berlin, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said: "I can
confirm that there was an incident during a drive out in the
country. The car was shot at and it caught fire. There were no
injuries. The embassy in Riyadh has launched an investigation."
Awamiya and other parts of Qatif district on the Gulf coast
have witnessed unrest since 2011, and at least 20 people died as
Shi'ite Muslim youths took to the streets to demand equal
treatment from the Sunni Muslim-dominated government.
Shi'ites accuse Saudi authorities of persistent
discrimination against them and say some protesters have shot.
Saudi Arabia, a close U.S. ally and the world's top oil
exporter, denies discriminating against Shi'ites and says all
the killings resulted from exchanges of gunfire after police
came under attack.
In 2012, Saudi Arabia ordered the arrest of 23 Shi'ites in
the Eastern Province, where many of the kingdom's minority
Shi'ites live, saying they were responsible for unrest.
Saudi media have said that of the original 23, only nine
remain at large. The rest had been captured, killed or had
turned themselves in.
In July, Saudi Arabia said it had captured a man who
featured on the list after a shootout with security forces.
