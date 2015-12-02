BERLIN Dec 2 Germany's BND foreign intelligence
agency, in an unusual public statement issued on Wednesday,
voiced concern that Saudi Arabia was becoming impulsive in its
foreign policy as powerful young Deputy Crown Prince Mohammad
bin Salman asserts himself.
The BND also said that with Saudi Arabia - the world's No. 1
oil exporter - losing confidence in the United States as a
guarantor of Middle East order, Riyadh appeared ready to take
more risks in its regional competition with Iran.
Since King Salman succeeded to power in January, Saudi
Arabia has orchestrated a military coalition to intervene in
neighbouring Yemen to limit Iranian influence, increased support
for Syrian rebels and made big changes in the royal succession.
Riyadh has long viewed Iran as aggressive and expansionary
and regarded its use of non-state proxies such as Lebanon's
Hezbollah and Iraqi Shi'ite militias as aggravating sectarian
tensions and destabilising the region. But under Salman, it has
moved more assertively to counter its regional foe.
Germany's BND pointed to efforts by the two rivals to shape
events in Syria, Lebanon, Bahrain and Iraq, with Saudi Arabia
increasingly prepared to take military, political and financial
risks to ensure it does not lose influence in the region.
"The thus far cautious diplomatic stance of the elder
leaders in the royal family is being replaced by an impulsive
interventionist policy," the BND said, adding the Saudis remain
committed to the removal of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Iran, a major ally of Assad, denies having expansionist aims
and accuses Saudi Arabia of undermining regional stability
through its backing of Syrian rebels and intervention in Yemen.
The BND issued the 1-1/2 page report, entitled "Saudi Arabia
- Sunni regional power torn between foreign policy paradigm
change and domestic policy consolidation", to some German media.
Reuters also obtained a copy.
It pointed to risks stemming from the concentration of power
in Prince Mohammad, who it said could get carried away with
efforts to secure the royal family succession in his favour.
The BND said there was a risk he would irritate other royal
family members and the Saudi people with reforms, while
undermining relations with friendly, allied states in the
region.
Saudi Arabia faces a budget deficit that economists estimate
could total $120 billion or more this year. This has led the
Finance Ministry to close its national accounts a month early to
control spending.
Prince Mohammed, who is second-in-line to rule, is also the
Saudi defence minister and head of a supercommittee on the
economy. The young prince has enjoyed a dizzying accumulation of
powers since his father became king and placed him in the line
of succession ahead of dozens of cousins.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by
Noah Barkin/Mark Heinrich)