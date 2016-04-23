(Corrects name of Saudi king)
RIYADH, April 23 Saudi Arabia's King Salman
replaced the minister for water and electricity Abdullah
al-Husayen on Saturday with Agriculture Minister Abdulrahman
al-Fadhli, who will do the job on an acting basis, state media
reported, citing a royal decree.
This week Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is
responsible for sweeping economic reforms in the world's top oil
exporter, was quoted as saying increases in water tariffs had
not been implemented in line with the plans.
Saudi Arabia is seeking to reduce lavish subsidies on its
power and water as it faces reduced income from oil exports
thanks to lower crude prices since 2014, but raising tariffs is
regarded as politically sensitive.
The kingdom also introduced its first rises in petrol prices
and electricity tariffs in many years when it announced the
national budget in December.
Power demand growth in the kingdom is estimated at around 10
percent a year and some electricity is produced by burning crude
oil which would otherwise be available to sell on the global
market. Riyadh is planning to introduce nuclear and renewable
energy plants, but the proposals are still at an early stage.
(Reporting By Angus McDowall, editing by David Evans)