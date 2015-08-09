* Foreign reserves may be depleted by around $140 bln/year
* At $50 oil, spending cuts could be postponed three years
* Cuts may start well before then, economists believe
* Scope for savings in hand-outs, subsidies, capex
* Emphasis on non-oil revenue generation may increase
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Aug 9 Pressure on Saudi Arabia's state
finances is mounting as oil prices fall but the latest official
figures suggest the world's top crude exporter still has at
least several years before it faces a budget crunch.
Brent oil sank last week below $50 a barrel, near
six-year lows, from $70 three months ago. That promises to
increase the rate at which the kingdom is drawing down its
foreign reserves to cover its budget deficit.
A study by a former Saudi central bank official released
last week said the world might have entered a sustained period
of low oil prices, leaving Riyadh vulnerable down the road.
"Oil revenues alone are unlikely to keep pace with future
spending needs," wrote Khalid Alsweilem, a former chief
investment officer of the central bank and now a fellow at the
Harvard Kennedy School's Belfer Center in the United States.
But central bank data released last week showed the kingdom
still far from any fiscal crisis. Net foreign assets at the bank
- the best indicator of Riyadh's fiscal strength, since the bank
acts as a sovereign wealth fund -- fell $59.8 billion from the
end of 2014 to $664.5 billion in June.
Brent oil averaged $60 during the first half of this year.
If it now stays around $50 and the government continues spending
at current record levels, the pace of reserve depletion will
increase, perhaps to around $140 billion annually.
Saudi authorities will want a minimum level of reserves to
reassure financial markets they can protect the riyal's
peg to the U.S. dollar. They have not disclosed that level, but
18 months of imports -- more than twice the import cover of most
countries -- would work out to about $225 billion.
Such calculations suggest that at $50 oil, Saudi Arabia
could carry on as it is for about three years without being
forced into major spending cuts.
Riyadh's July decision to resume issuing sovereign bonds for
the first time since 2007 could extend that time frame, perhaps
reducing reserve depletion by some $50 billion a year, depending
on which private sector funds were used to buy the bonds.
With public debt of just $12 billion or 1.6 percent of gross
domestic product at the end of 2014, Riyadh has plenty of room
to issue bonds. It could cover two years of record budget
deficits entirely with bonds and still have a low debt level by
international standards.
So while low oil prices are uncomfortable, they are not yet
a game-changer for Saudi Arbia - and for now at least, budget
pressures alone do not look likely to force Riyadh to reconsider
its decision last year to let oil prices fall as it seeks to
protect market share.
"There is no short-term crisis - Saudi Arabia's ability to
cover the fiscal deficit is still strong," said Monica Malik,
chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.
Financial markets agree. The riyal forwards market
shows no sign of jitters over the currency; credit default swaps
, used to insure against a sovereign debt
default, are lower than they were at end-2014 and at levels seen
in late 2013, when oil prices were sky-high.
Standard and Poor's cut its credit outlook for Saudi Arabia
in February to negative from stable. But Moody's and Fitch have
kept their outlooks stable, on the grounds that Riyadh's
financial reserves will let it weather a period of cheap oil.
REFORMS
Malik said any concern about Saudi finances stemmed from the
fact that two key variables were moving in the wrong direction:
oil was falling, while the government had not yet started to
restrain spending or shown how it would do so.
So she and many economists think Riyadh will start reducing
spending in some areas as soon as next year. A young and growing
population means little or no scope to cut social services;
instability in the region will keep spending on security high.
But elsewhere there's room to save considerable amounts of
money. One-off handouts to the population, such as bonuses to
state employees and pensioners to mark the accession of King
Salman in January this year that cost some $25 billion, are
likely to decrease.
Bigger savings could come from starting to bring down the
state's huge spending on energy subsidies, which will total $107
billion this year, the International Monetary Fund estimates.
Raising gasoline and electricity prices would be politically
sensitive, though the neighbouring United Arab Emirates has done
both this year. Salman's government has shown it is willing to
tackle economic reform in some areas such as taxing land.
State capital spending, which Alsweilem said jumped to $83
billion in 2013 from $10 billion in 2004, could be cut in some
areas without hurting the economy. Construction industry sources
say some low-priority projects, such as a plan to build soccer
stadiums around the country, have already been scaled back.
There may also be a new emphasis on generating non-oil
revenues. Alsweilem's paper proposed the creation of two new
sovereign wealth funds to earn returns on the kingdom's money,
while introducing new fiscal rules to decouple state spending
from oil revenues.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)