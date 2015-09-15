(Adds details and background)
RIYADH, Sept 15 Saudi Arabia suspended
construction giant Saudi Binladin Group from new contracts on
Tuesday following Friday's collapse of a crane in Mecca's Grand
Mosque which killed 107 people.
It also ordered the Finance Ministry to review exisitng
projects by the firm, a titan of the Arab business world.
King Salman also ordered that the group's board members and
senior executives be barred from travel abroad after an
investigation into last week's incident showed the crane was not
erected in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions.
The disaster was embarrassing for the Saudi ruling family,
which defines itself as guardian of Islam's holiest places and
has embarked on a series of enormous construction projects in
Mecca aimed at expanding its pilgrimage sites.
Saudi Binladin Group has long been regarded in the
conservative Islamic kingdom as the government's favourite
contractor for important or sensitive work, including defence
and security projects.
Explaining the action, an official statement referred
without elaborating to the responsibility and "shortcomings" of
the company following an investigation into the crane crash that
also injured 238 other people.
The suspension, announced in a statement from the royal
court, would remain in force until the investigation is complete
and until all legal cases are settled, it said.
The crane toppled over at Mecca's Grand Mosque last Friday,
less than two weeks before Islam's annual haj pilgrimage.
The company, one of the largest contracting companies in the
kingdom, had been carrying expansion work at the Grand Mosque.
It was founded more than 80 years ago by the father of al Qaeda
leader Osama bin Laden, and is run by Osama's brother Bakr.
Neither the company, nor the family, issued an immediate
statement on the suspension. The company is believed to have
attributed the collapse to a lightning strike breaking a cable
that was used to secure the crane.
A statement by a spokesman for the administration of the
mosques in Mecca and Medina said the crane smashed into the part
of the Grand Mosque where worshippers circle the Kaaba - the
black-clad cube towards which the world's 1.6 billion Muslims
face to pray.
"The state wants to show to both the corporates and the
Islamic world that they will address any wrongdoing and that
they are on top of things," said John Sfakianakis, regional
director at Ashmore Group.
The haj, one of the largest religious gatherings in the
world, has been prone to disasters in the past, mainly from
stampedes as pilgrims rush to complete rituals and return home.
Hundreds of pilgrims died in such a crush in 2006.
However, extensive development work on the main pilgrimage
sites, expanding those where dense crowds had previously led to
stampedes, have prevented such incidents, which were previously
common, in recent years.
(Reporting by Ali Abdelatti and Marwa Rashad, writing by Sami
Aboudi and Angus McDowall, Editing by William Maclean and Angus
MacSwan)