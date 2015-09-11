(Updates toll)
RIYADH, Sept 11 At least 107 people were killed
when a crane toppled over at Mecca's Grand Mosque on Friday,
Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence authority said, less than two weeks
before Islam's annual haj pilgrimage.
At least 238 people were wounded, Saudi Arabia's Civil
Defence body said.
"All those who were wounded and the dead have been taken to
hospital. There are no casualties left at the location," General
Suleiman al-Amr, director general of the Civil Defence
Authority, told al-Ikhbariya television. Strong wind and rains
had uprooted trees and rocked cranes in the area, he said.
A statement by a spokesman for the administration of the
mosques in Mecca and Medina said the crane smashed into the part
of the Grand Mosque where worshippers circle the Kaaba - the
black-clad cube towards which the world's 1.6 billion Muslims
face to pray.
Pictures circulating on social media showed pilgrims in
bloodied robes and debris from a part of the crane that appeared
to have crashed through a ceiling.
Saudi authorities go to great lengths to prepare for the
millions of Muslims who converge on Mecca to perform the sacred
pilgrimage. Last year, they reduced the numbers permitted to
make the haj pilgrimage on safety grounds because of
construction work to enlarge the Grand Mosque.
The haj, one of the largest religious gatherings in the
world, has been prone to disasters in the past, mainly from
stampedes as pilgrims rush to complete rituals and return home.
Hundreds of pilgrims died in such a crush in 2006.
Saudi authorities have since spent vast sums to expand the
main haj sites and improve Mecca's transport system, in an
effort to prevent more disasters.
Security services often ring Islam's sacred city with
checkpoints and other measures to prevent people arriving for
the pilgrimage without authorisation.
Those procedures, aimed at reducing crowd pressure which can
lead to stampedes, fires and other hazards, have been
intensified in recent years as security threats grow throughout
the Middle East.
