DUBAI, Sept 30 Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah
Khamenei on Wednesday accused Saudi Arabia of hampering the
transfer of bodies of Iranian pilgrims killed in a crush at haj
last week, adding fuel to a growing spat over the disaster in
which nearly 800 people died.
Iran has been the most vocal in its criticism of Saudi
Arabia for the disaster last Thursday, in which at least 239
Iranians were killed. Tehran says 200 of its pilgrims are still
missing.
Iranian officials say Saudi Arabia has not done enough to
identify and transfer the bodies of the victims to Iran. Iranian
Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on
Wednesday that Iran will not allow a single Iranian to be buried
in Saudi Arabia.
"Saudi Arabia failed to help the injured and are causing
trouble in transfer of the bodies to Iran ... the slightest
disrespect to Iranians will be met with a harsh reaction from
us," Khamenei told graduates of the Iranian Army's military
academies in the city of Noshahr.
"We have shown self-restraint so far, but the Saudis should
know Iran is more powerful and has more capabilities and they
cannot compete with us in any front," he added.
Iranian officials have said the overall total death toll in
the crush on Thursday near Mecca is more than 1,000. Saudi
Arabia has confirmed the deaths of 769 people.
Senior officials including President Hassan Rouhani and the
speaker of the parliament have publicly condemned the Saudi
authorities and called for an investigation. The supreme leader
has called on the kingdom to apologise.
"Representatives from Iran and the Islamic world should go
to Saudi Arabia and investigate the cause of the haj incident,"
Khamenei was quoted as saying by Fars news agency.
The supreme leader of the Shi'ite theocracy, which is an
arch foe of Sunni Muslim bastion Saudi Arabia, also compared the
kingdom to pagans who ruled the Arabian Peninsula before the
advent of Islam in the seventh century. The comment is a slight
to the monarchy which sees itself as the guardian of Islam's
holiest sites at Mecca and Medina.
The crush - the deadliest to befall the annual rite in Saudi
Arabia for a quarter of a century - happened as two large groups
of pilgrims converged at a crossroads outside Mecca on their way
to perform the "stoning of the devil" nearby.
Saudi foreign minister Adel al-Jubeir hit back at several
days of Iranian criticism on Tuesday, telling Saudi-owned Al
Arabiya TV that the Islamic Republic was meddling.
"I think what Iran has said contradicts the principle of
sovereignty and lack of interference in others' affairs."
Saudi Arabia says it is investigating the disaster and will
soon publish its findings.
