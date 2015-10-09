By Garba Muhammad
| KADUNA, Nigeria
KADUNA, Nigeria Oct 9 Three years after his
family fled their northeastern Nigerian home to escape threats
from Boko Haram militants, Mudasir Gambo must have thought his
luck had changed when he won a ticket to attend the annual haj
pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.
But in a cruel twist of fate, the 19-year-old, who had
memorised the entire Koran when he was eight, was among more
than 700 pilgrims killed last month in a crush outside the
Muslim holy city of Mecca.
Nearly two weeks after the worst disaster to strike the
pilgrimage for 25 years, more than 50 mourners were gathered at
the Gambo family's modest three-bedroom house, moving by turns
from a communal compound outdoors to pray inside for Gambo, who
had been on his first trip outside Nigeria when he died.
"It was shocking. I felt traumatised, confused and very
empty," said the teenager's father, Mallam Sallau Gambo, in a
trembling voice. "His death has left a very wide gap that can
never be filled."
The crush took place as millions of people tried to reach
three walls to pelt them with stones in a ritual intended to
drive out the devil.
Uba Mana, a spokesman for the National Hajj Commission of
Nigeria, said on Thursday that 99 pilgrims from the west African
country died, 42 were hurt and 215 were missing.
The haj, the world's largest annual gathering of people, has
been the scene of stampedes, fires and riots in the past, but
their frequency had diminished in recent years as Saudi Arabia's
authorities spent billions of dollars to improve safety.
Gambo's family grew concerned when he failed to call them in
the evening, as he had on previous days, to discuss his
movements. He had been performing the pilgrimage with his Saudi
Arabia-based brother, Abubakar, before the pair were separated.
After a week-long search, Abubakar found his brother's dead
body in a hospital in Mina.
"I managed to calm his brother down on the phone, but
couldn't hold back my tears," said the glassy-eyed, grieving
father.
The teenager's mother was said to be too distraught to
discuss the death of her son, who had seemed destined to follow
in his father's footsteps as an Islamic scholar.
"I have never met a student of his age that was so hard
working, diligent and humble," said Abdullahi Abba, one of more
than a dozen Islamic scholars who had gathered at the family
home.
That same zeal earned him what seemed to be a dream
opportunity. He won the haj trip, a car and a cash prize for
coming second in a national competition for the recitation of
the Islamic holy book.
"Mudasir told me to use the cash to buy land where he would
build a mosque and an Islamic school," said Gambo's father,
adding that the pilgrimage would have been unthinkable without
the prize.
His apparently bright future contrasted with the shadow cast
over the family's past by Boko Haram, the militant Islamist
group which has killed thousands and forced around two million
people to flee their homes in the north since 2009.
In 2012 Gambo's father, who supports his four wives and 28
children through farming, fled Maiduguri, the centre of the
insurgency, when militants threatened to recruit his sons and
abduct his daughters. Those who resisted would be killed.
The threat by the group, whose name means "Western education
is forbidden" in the Hausa language, was punishment for the
children being enrolled in non-religious schools by their
Islamic scholar father.
Within days of the threat, the family left behind their
home, farmland and livestock to seek refuge at a camp for
internally displaced people in the northwestern city of Kaduna.
They eventually secured permanent housing in the city.
A few of the mourners sitting inside the near-silent family
home or gathered under a tree in the compound had travelled
around 800 km (500 miles) from Maiduguri to pay their respects.
"My family and I feel safer here and never had any
calamities until the tragic death of my beloved son," said the
pilgrim's father, who wept quietly as he discussed the way his
eighth offspring died, unmarried and with no children of his
own.
Unanswered questions remain regarding the cause of the crush
that claimed his son's life. Critics of the Saudi government say
the disaster may have been caused by authorities halting crowds
to make way for a VIP.
The dead teenager's father had heard a similar account of
events. He was told that a single narrow route left for pilgrims
had been blocked to allow a crown prince to perform the stoning
ritual. Saudi Arabia has strongly denied this, saying police did
not close the main pilgrimage routes.
The Saudi authorities buried Gambo in a ceremony observed by
his brother, to whom a death certificate was issued, their
father said.
"Apart from the death certificate, no Saudi or Nigerian
official has contacted or communicated with the family," he
said, with tears streaming down his cheeks.
(Additional reporting and writing by Alexis Akwagyiram)