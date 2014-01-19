* Healthcare provision has lagged Saudi living standards
* High incidence of lifestyle-related diseases
* Government under pressure to reform sector
* Insurance changes to make private hospitals more
accessible
* Bureaucratic delays, inefficiency may slow improvement
By Marwa Rashad and Olzhas Auyezov
RIYADH/DUBAI, Jan 19 Stock market listings
planned by two of Saudi Arabia's biggest private hospital
operators point to a boom in its healthcare industry, as
political pressures prompt the government to pour huge sums into
the underdeveloped sector.
Many areas of Saudi consumption, including the retail
industry, housing and travel, have ballooned in the past decade
because of oil-fuelled growth in national income. But healthcare
has lagged, partly because of government inefficiency and
bureaucracy.
Now the mediocre quality of state-run healthcare has become
a political liability for the government, especially in the wake
of the 2011 uprisings elsewhere in the Arab world, which
underlined the risks of social discontent. Many Saudis complain
about overcrowded hospitals and shortages of medications.
So the government has embarked on a drive to reform the
sector, building hundreds of hospitals, providing interest-free
loans to private companies and changing health insurance rules.
This could make Saudi Arabia the world's fastest-growing
major healthcare market over the next few years, helping to
diversify the economy beyond oil and providing a bonanza to
foreign companies selling medicines, equipment and services.
"It is a case of chronic underinvestment and reactive
overexpenditure," said Mohammad Kamal, an analyst at financial
firm Arqaam Capital in Dubai.
CATCHING UP
The standard of Saudi Arabian healthcare provision has long
contrasted with its wealth. The kingdom, which the IMF ranked
30th in the world by GDP per capita for 2012, has 2.2 hospital
beds per 1,000 residents, according to Arqaam, lower than the
global average of 3.0 and far below the average of 5.5 in
developed countries.
Local newspapers routinely report complaints about issues
such as overcrowding - with some patients receiving intravenous
drips in hospital corridors - and poor hygiene and maintenance,
resulting in pest infestations and infections.
Abdulkarim al-Thobeiti, a Saudi engineer working in the
public sector, says he will never set foot in a state-run
hospital because they are either fully booked or poorly
maintained.
"If you want to make an appointment to see a doctor you have
to wait for months, unless you have some connection or know
someone who can pull a few strings," Thobeiti said.
This may change as the government ramps up healthcare
budgets. Spending has already jumped from $8 billion in 2008 to
$27 billion last year, and Saudi asset management firm NCB
Capital expects it to soar to $46 billion in 2017.
In addition to building new state-run facilities, the
government is offering private companies interest-free loans
covering up to a half of the cost of building new hospitals.
And, although the move has yet to be announced officially,
Saudis employed in the public sector are expected to become
eligible for state-funded health insurance within the next few
years, Arqaam and other analysts say.
This would enable them to use private healthcare services
without paying extra fees out of their own pocket.
Today, the overwhelming majority, about 83 percent, of Saudi
Arabia's 8.4 million health insurance holders are expatriates
whose employers are legally obliged to cover their insurance
costs, according to Arqaam.
The insurance reform could swell the pool with more than a
million Saudi public servants and about 5 million of their
dependents, Arqaam estimates. This implies a surge in demand for
private Saudi healthcare firms, which are turning to the stock
market to finance expansion.
Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Group and Almana General Hospitals
will seek to list their shares on the local bourse in 2014 or
early 2015, bankers told Reuters in November.
Some companies have already tapped the market. Dallah
Healthcare raised 540 million rials ($144 million) in
an initial public offering of shares at the end of 2012, while
National Medical Care Co conducted a 175 million rial
IPO last March.
Major global players are also looking for ways to boost
their presence. General Electric (GE), one of the biggest
manufacturers of medical equipment, has said it will build an
assembly facility in Saudi Arabia.
"Looking ahead at 2014, we continue to see a buoyant
healthcare sector for the kingdom," said Mazen Dalati, chief
executive of GE Healthcare in the country.
STRONG DEMAND
The development of a private healthcare industry is good
news for the Saudi government as it tries to diversify the
economy and boost employment of citizens in the private sector
to make the country less vulnerable to a big drop in oil prices.
Higher state spending will not necessarily translate into
quick improvements, however, as shown by the slow progress in
the last few years of Saudi Arabia's $67 billion housing
programme, which was stalled by red tape and weak coordination
between ministries.
Analysts doubt in particular that the government will meet
its own hospital construction targets.
For private providers, human resources could become a
bottleneck, especially if the government presses ahead with a
plan to gradually replace foreign workers, who hold more than
half the jobs in the sector, with Saudi nationals. Today, 20
percent of workers at healthcare companies are required to be
Saudi citizens.
The government is looking for ways to reduce the shortage of
qualified personnel, including through partnerships with foreign
firms such as GE.
Reflecting such obstacles, healthcare firms' stock prices
have lost steam since the post-IPO rallies commonly enjoyed by
new Saudi listings. While the overall stock market has
risen 16 percent since June, shares in Dallah are up just 11
percent, and National Medical Care has lost 8 percent.
Future expansion of healthcare facilities, however, will be
driven not just by increased government spending but also by
fundamental factors such as the continuing growth of Saudi
Arabia's young population and the high incidence of
lifestyle-related diseases.
One in every three people in the country is obese, according
to the local Obesity Research Centre, whose researchers are
looking into whether Saudis are genetically predisposed to the
condition.
"Saudi Arabia has an exceptionally high incidence of
diabetes, heart disease and congenital disorders," said John
Sfakianakis, chief investment strategist at Saudi investment
firm MASIC. "The insurance sector changes will provide extra
demand for sure."