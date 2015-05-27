DUBAI May 27 Saudi Arabia has designated two senior officials of the Iranian-backed Lebanese Hezbollah group as terrorists, alleging their involvement in conflicts in Syria and Yemen and responsibility for operations across the Middle East, state media said on Wednesday.

The official SPA news agency identified one as Khalil Youssef Harb and said he was a military commander in charge of Hezbollah's activities in Yemen. SPA named the second as Mohammed Qabalan and said he had been convicted by an Egyptian court in absentia in 2010 for activities in the country.

The agency said the kingdom had imposed financial sanctions on the two, including freezing their assets and banning Saudis from any dealings with them. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi, Editing by William Maclean)