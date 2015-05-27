DUBAI May 27 Saudi Arabia has designated two
senior officials of the Iranian-backed Lebanese Hezbollah group
as terrorists, alleging their involvement in conflicts in Syria
and Yemen and responsibility for operations across the Middle
East, state media said on Wednesday.
The official SPA news agency identified one as Khalil
Youssef Harb and said he was a military commander in charge of
Hezbollah's activities in Yemen. SPA named the second as
Mohammed Qabalan and said he had been convicted by an Egyptian
court in absentia in 2010 for activities in the country.
The agency said the kingdom had imposed financial sanctions
on the two, including freezing their assets and banning Saudis
from any dealings with them.
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi, Editing by William Maclean)