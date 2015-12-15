* Board recommends cash dividend of 0.25 riyals/share
* Proposes one-for-one bonus share issue
DUBAI Dec 15 Saudi Hollandi Bank, the
kingdom's oldest lender, cut its cash dividend for 2015 but is
planning a large bonus share issue to investors.
The bank said in a bourse filing on Tuesday that its board
had recommended paying a cash dividend of 0.25 riyals ($0.06)
per share for 2015. This compared with the 1 riyal per share
payout given for the previous year.
However, in a separate statement Hollandi said its board was
recommending shareholders receive one bonus share for every one
share currently owned as part of a plan to double the bank's
capital to 11.4 billion riyals.
No money is being raised from shareholders, who are getting
the new shares for free, but the move is an accounting device
which in effect boosts the company's equity and therefore
underpins future growth.
The capital increase will be paid for using 1.6 billion
riyals from the bank's retained earnings, as well as 4.1 billion
riyals from a separate reserve, it said.
Hollandi usually offers free shares at the end of each year
but not on the scale announced on Tuesday. For 2013 and 2014, it
distributed one free share for every five shares held.
Despite enhancing the capital at a time when Saudi Arabia's
economy is suffering from the effects of lower oil prices, the
measure is not necessarily an indicator of troubles ahead for
the firm.
Saudi banks hold significantly-higher capital levels than
their Western counterparts: Hollandi's total capital adequacy
ratio, a key indicator of a bank's health, stood at 15.92
percent at the end of June.
Shareholders would be eligible for the bonus share issue if
they held stock at the end of the business day on which
Hollandi's EGM was held. This will be during the first quarter
of 2016, the statement added without specifying a date.
($1 = 3.7514 riyals)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French and Keith
Weir)