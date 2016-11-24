DUBAI Nov 24 Saudi Hollandi Bank said
on Thursday that it had appointed Soren Nikolajsen as its
managing director, starting Jan. 1, 2017.
He takes over from Bernd van Linder, who the bank said in
October will leave the role on Dec. 31, when his contract
expired.
Nikolajsen, who for the last eight years was with the Royal
Bank of Scotland (RBS) based in London and Hong Kong,
has been on Saudi Hollandi's board since 2014, the statement
said.
RBS holds a 40 percent stake in the bank, which said
separately on Thursday that it was changing its name to Alawwal
Bank as part of a new corporate identity.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)