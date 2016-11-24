DUBAI Nov 24 Saudi Hollandi Bank said
on Thursday it would change its name to Alawwal Bank as part of
a new corporate identity that will be rolled out over the next
three months.
Alawwal, meaning "The First" in Arabic, references the
bank's status as the first bank to launch in the country in
1926.
The name change coincides with Royal Bank of Scotland
seeking a buyer for its 40 percent stake in the bank.
RBS has appointed Credit Suisse to handle the sale,
sources told Reuters earlier this month.
Saudi Hollandi said it would launch its new corporate
identity on Sunday in its branches across the country and its
electronic banking channels. The process will take three months
to implement, it said.
The bank's original name highlighted its ties to the
Netherlands which date back to its origins as part of the
Netherlands Trading Society, which served haj pilgrims from the
Dutch East Indies, now Indonesia.
RBS's stake is the largest holding within RBS's RBS NV
division. This is ultimately 97.72 percent owned by RBS, while
Banco Santander and the Dutch government have small
holdings.
Separately, Saudi Hollandi said on Thursday that it had
appointed former RBS banker Soren Nikolajsen as its managing
director, starting Jan. 1, 2017. He takes over from Bernd van
Linder. The bank had said in October Linde would leave the role
on Dec. 31, when his contract expired.
(Reporting By Tom Arnold and Marwa Rashad. Editing by Jane
Merriman)