(Adds comment by industry sources, context)
By Tom Arnold and Hadeel Al Sayegh
DUBAI Oct 12 Saudi Hollandi Bank said
on Wednesday that it would meet with shareholders to discuss
changing the name of the kingdom's oldest lender.
Industry sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that
the name could be changed to First Saudi Bank under a
rebranding.
The bank did not elaborate on the new name in a brief
statement to the stock exchange nor address speculation among
bankers in recent months that a 40 percent stake in Saudi
Hollandi, held by a consortium that includes Royal Bank of
Scotland, Banco Santander and the Dutch
government, could be sold to a strategic investor.
Founded in 1926 as the first bank in Saudi Arabia, the
lender was originally part of the Netherlands Trading Society
and was set up to serve haj pilgrims from the Dutch East Indies,
now Indonesia.
In its statement, the bank said shareholders would be asked
at a meeting on Oct. 31 to authorise the board of directors to
select a new commercial identity for the bank.
The consortium has been seeking to sell its stake for
several years and recent speculation has suggested a sale might
be close.
An industry source told Reuters on Wednesday that the Saudi
central bank was keen for the stake to be sold to a foreign bank
with a strong reputation, but that finding such a buyer was
proving difficult. Central bank officials could not be reached
to comment.
Last month, Saudi Hollandi denied local news reports
suggesting that Saudi Arabia's state-owned Public Investment
Fund had acquired the stake, according to the Argaam news
service.
Saudi Hollandi also said on Wednesday that managing director
Bernd Van Linder would leave the bank on Dec. 31 after
submitting his resignation. He is leaving for personal reasons
when his contract expires, having led the bank for 10 years, it
said, adding that a successor would be named before the end of
the year.
(Editing by David French and Andrew Torchia)