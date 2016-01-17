DUBAI Jan 17 Saudi Hollandi Bank, Saudi Arabia's oldest lender, posted a 2.4 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday, according to Reuters calculations, missing analysts' forecasts.

The lender made a profit of 450.9 million riyals ($120.2 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, down from 461.9 million riyals in the corresponding quarter of 2014, Reuters calculated based on the bank's full-year earnings statement as the lender didn't provide a quarterly breakdown.

Four analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average Hollandi would make a quarterly profit of 487.4 million riyals.

The bank said in the statement that 2015 net profit was 2.02 billion riyals, up 11 percent from 2014. Chairman Mubarak al-Khafrah was quoted as saying the annual growth came from a 13 percent increase in operating income as well as a 17 percent rise in special commissions without elaborating.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.

The bank last month said it was cutting its cash dividend for 2015 and was planning a large bonus share issue to investors to double its capital. The free shares are an accounting device which in effect boosts the company's equity and therefore underpins future growth.

Deposits grew 16 percent year on year to stand at 88.8 billion riyals on Dec. 31, according to the statement.

The rise in deposits contrasts with other Saudi lenders which have reported falling levels so far in the earnings season, seen as an indicator of the impact lower oil prices are having on liquidity in the Saudi banking system. ($1 = 3.7501 riyals)