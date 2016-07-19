DUBAI, July 19 Saudi Hollandi Bank, the kingdom's oldest lender, reported flat net profit in the second quarter as higher operating income was offset by rising costs.

The lender made a profit of 539.7 million riyals ($143.9 million) in the three months to June 30, compared with 539.2 million riyals in the corresponding quarter of 2015, according to a bourse filing.

Three analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average Saudi Hollandi would make a quarterly profit of 508.3 million riyals.

Overall operating income rose by 2.7 percent in the quarter, offsetting a 6.9 percent increase in operating expenses due to higher impairments on investments the bank was looking to sell and greater staffing costs.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing detailed results later. ($1 = 3.7501 riyals) (Reporting by David French, editing by Louise Heavens)