DUBAI, April 9 Saudi Hollandi Bank,
Saudi Arabia's eighth-largest listed bank, said its first
quarter net profit rose 19.4 percent over last year, beating
analyst expectations.
The lender said it made a net profit of 346.3 million riyals
($92.3 million) in the first three months of 2013, compared with
net profit of 290 million riyals in the first quarter of 2012, a
bourse filing said on Tuesday.
Five analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast the bank to
earn net profit of 315 million riyals in the quarter.
($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals)
