RIYADH Jan 14 Saudi Hollandi Bank said its fourth quarter net profit edged up 2.7 percent on the year to 231 million riyals ($61.6 million) due to a fall in operating expenses, in a statement on Saturday.

However, earnings fell 22.7 percent compared to the third quarter net profit, which the bank attributed to declining operating income, in the statement posted on the bourse website.

Saudi Hollandi Bank, the oldest bank in the world's top oil exporter, said earnings per share over the 12 months of 2011 were 3.12 riyals, compared to 2.39 in 2010.

The firm, which is partly owned by the Royal Bank of Scotland , is currently the eighth largest bank in the kingdom by market capitalisation.

Total operating profit for the period rose 4 percent to 508 million riyals from 484 million in the fourth quarter of 2010, it said.

Profits from special commissions rose by 2 million riyals to 314 million riyals, while loans and advances rose nearly 8 percent to 37.7 billion riyals, it said.

Assets for the three month period increased nearly 7 percent to 57.5 billion riyals.

Last week, the regulator said Saudi Hollandi Bank had won approval for a capital increase through bonus shares to help support its growth.

The 20-percent increase will will lift the bank's capital to 3.97 billion riyals.