DUBAI Nov 26 Saudi Hollandi Bank, the
kingdom's eighth-largest bank, has completed a 1.4 billion
riyals ($373.3 million) Islamic bond issue, the bank said in a
statement on Monday.
The subordinated sukuk, which will boost the bank's Tier two
capital ratio, has a seven-year maturity but can be redeemed by
the issuer after the end of the fifth year, the statement said.
No detail was provided on what the bank's Tier two ratio was
before and after the offering. Tier two is a measure of the
bank's supplementary capital reserves.
The sukuk priced at 1.15 percent over the six-month Saudi
interbank offered rate, it added.
Shareholders approved the issue of the sukuk in early
October.
($1 = 3.7503 Saudi riyals)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by)