But a huge housing shortage in the country has led the
46-year-old father of five to accept that he will be unable to
afford a home for his family until he retires from the medical
firm where he works and moves to a remote village.
"To buy land in an average area in Riyadh would cost at
least 750,000 riyals ($200,000), and to build and furnish the
house would cost at least another 1 million (riyals)," he said.
Shahery's difficulties are shared by many citizens of the
world's biggest oil exporting-country, where a doubling of the
population in the past 20 years and the arrival of property
speculators have sent house prices surging by an average 10
percent annually in recent years.
Analysts say the kingdom needs to build up to 275,000 new
homes a year for the next five years to satisfy demand for about
1.65 million new homes. Property consultancy Jones Lang LaSalle
(JLL) forecasts land prices will rise by at least 10 percent
this year while house prices will increase by another 7-10
percent.
Keenly aware that the housing shortage is a major social
problem in a nation that avoided uprisings elsewhere in the
region last year, the government has set up a new housing
ministry and pledged to construct half a million new homes at a
cost of 250 billion riyals ($67 billion).
However, that plan is likely to take years to realise and
economists say more far-reaching reforms are needed to encourage
home building, including passing a long-awaited mortgage law and
taxing undeveloped land.
A short drive along the congested streets of Riyadh reveals
an anomaly: large stretches of undeveloped land in attractive
residential areas, belonging to wealthy landowners who are in no
rush to build on it or to speculative investors who aim to sell
the land undeveloped for a quick profit.
Property developers for their part are being deterred by the
high costs of development and lengthy bureaucratic procedures.
In recent years they have preferred to focus on more profitable,
higher-end housing projects instead of addressing demand for
cheaper properties, although analysts say that trend may be
starting to change.
"The Saudi government is doing the right thing by focusing
on supply, rather than increasing demand through providing
funding (from banks) .. . th ings are starting to happen and
Saudis will see more solutions in the next five years," said
John Harris, director of JLL's Saudi arm.
Demand for housing is most acute, he says, among middle
income families earning around 8,000 a month who are looking for
a more spacious family home that will cost them 700,000-800,000
riyals in Riyadh and other major cities.
MORTGAGE LAW
A proper mortgage law would help make property more
affordable to a wider section of the population but t hat has
been promised for almost a decade and there is no indication on
when it will be introduced. Without it the kingdom has no proper
framework to govern property ownership.
Implementation of the law has been complicated by the
political difficulty of allowing houses to be repossessed and
families evicted for non-payment in a country where citizens
have no vote but receive generous financial protection from the
government.
Some banks already offer housing loans, but in the absence
of legislation allowing repossessions, these must be secured
against salaries, making them available only to Saudis employed
by leading companies.
As a result, only about 2 percent of homeowners have a
mortgage, industry experts say, and foreign banks and private
developers have shied away from the market.
Less than half of Saudi households own their home and that
figure drops to around 30 percent in younger households where
the occupiers are below 30 years of age, a trend that is
prompting young Saudis to put off getting married because they
cannot afford their own home.
"My monthly salary is 8,500 riyals and I pay (1,500 a month
in) installments on a car loan. The high rent plus the car loan
did not allow me to get a suitable loan to own a house," said
Abdulrahman al-Anzi, a 27-year-old English teacher.
SIGNS OF A BUBBLE
In February, the Shoura Council, a body that advises the
government on new laws, proposed an annual tax on undeveloped
land to encourage landowners to release sites for homebuilding.
"There have been signs of a speculative bubble (in the
market). Taxes on undeveloped land or higher fees on land
transactions should reduce the amount of speculative land
transactions," said Paul Gamble, chief economist and head of
research at Jadwa Investment in Riyadh.
However, there has been no government decision on a tax and
the issue is sensitive because a lot of land is owned by princes
and leading businessmen.
An official of Eastern Province was quoted by al-Hayat daily
this month as saying real estate businessmen own a fifth of
undeveloped land and do not want to sell. A November 2006 U.S.
Embassy cable released by WikiLeaks charged that some of the
country's several thousand princes had confiscated plots for
their own gain.
Abdulwahab Abu-Dahesh, vice chairman of the real estate
committee at the Saudi Chamber of Commerce in Riyadh, said
taxing undeveloped land may not be enough to spur property
development.
"I do not think that imposing tax on undeveloped lands would
solve any problem or would decrease prices, especially given
that the market is not well regulated," he said.
"Most of the undeveloped sites do not have services like
water, electricity and sewage and the developer incurs their
cost without any aid from the government," he added.
Salman al-Saeedan, who owns a real estate company, said the
government also needs to cut red tape, which currently requires
a developer to obtain several different licences before it can
start a project. Obtaining the necessary licences can often take
two years or more.
"Complicated procedures take a long time, and the absence of
a clear vision pushes developers away from the market," he said.
For aspiring homeowners like Shahery in Riyadh, the slow
pace of reform is dampening confidence they will ever get a foot
on the property ladder.
"I have been waiting for the right time for prices to
decrease and for new developments to come in Riyadh, but this
time has never come and I think it never will," Shahery said.