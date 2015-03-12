RIYADH, March 12 Saudi Arabia's King Salman
replaced the housing minister late on Wednesday, a day after
pledging to speed efforts to end a shortage of homes in his
first address to the nation since becoming monarch in late
January.
"Relieve Housing Minister Shuwaish al-Duwaihi of his
position and appoint Essam bin Saeed as minister of state and
member of the cabinet to carry out the duties of Housing
Minister," said a royal decree carried by state media.
A lack of affordable homes has caused anger among many
Saudis on social media and is a priority for the government,
along with tackling joblessness and corruption, Salman said in
his speech on Tuesday.
The unelected ruling family depends for legitimacy on
providing good services to Saudis as well as on the backing of
the conservative clergy.
At the height of the Arab Spring uprisings in the Middle
East in 2011, the late King Abdullah warded off unrest in part
through a generous package of state benefits including a pledge
to build half a million new homes. But only some of the homes
have been completed, partly because of bureaucratic delays.
The world's top oil exporter has also introduced a new
mortgage law to improve the regulatory environment for banks to
lend money secured against property, with the eventual aim of
making it easier for home-buyers to borrow.
The government has attempted to overcome a shortage of land
around Saudi cities and towns caused by real estate owners
holding property as a store of value or trading it for
speculative profit instead of developing it for housing.
In January, official media quoted Duwaihi as saying the
government was moving towards taxing undeveloped land, which he
said would have "a positive impact on land price hikes and the
monopolisation of land".
Last summer the authorities said over 600,000 Saudi families
were eligible for housing aid in the form of state-subsidised
home loans or subsidised sales of land or housing units.
Al Watan newspaper has quoted Duwaihi as saying 62 percent
of the roughly 20 million Saudi citizens own their own homes,
but the International Monetary Fund has estimated that excluding
people living in traditional housing, the ratio is 36 percent.
(Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Andrew Torchia)