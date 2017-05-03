BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIYADH May 3 Saudi Arabia has a waiting list for 1.5 million housing units over the next five years and plans to deliver 1 million units over the same period, Housing Minister Majed al-Hogail said on Wednesday.
"If we could adopt the technology faster that means the productivity will increase," he told reporters on the sidelines of the Euromoney conference. (Reporting By Katie Paul; Writing by Tom Arnold)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.