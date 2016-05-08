MOVES-Asset manager Hamilton Lane beefs up Europe team
May 16 Hamilton Lane said on Tuesday it hired three executives to its team in Europe, as the asset manager continues to expand its client base in the region.
May 8 Position: Governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (central bank) Incumbent: Ahmed al-Kholifey Term: Since May 2016
Key facts:
-- Ahmed Abdulkarim al-Kholifey was appointed by King Salman to head the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA), replacing Fahad bin Abdullah al-Mubarak
-- Since May 2013, he had served as SAMA's deputy governor for research and international affairs
-- Between 2011 and 2013 he was the executive director for Saudi Arabia at the International Monetary Fund in Washington
-- Between 2000 and 2010, he served in several posts at SAMA, including director-general of the economic research and statistics department
-- He has also worked as a fellow researcher at the Bank for International Settlements in Basel, at the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources in Riyadh, and as a part-time lecturer at a technical college in Riyadh
-- In 2000, Kholifey graduated with a master's degree and Phd in business administration and economics from Colorado State University in the United States
-- In 1993, he completed his a master's degree in economics at Portland State University in the United States, and graduated as a bachelor in law in 1987 from King Saud University, Riyadh (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)
May 16 Hamilton Lane said on Tuesday it hired three executives to its team in Europe, as the asset manager continues to expand its client base in the region.
HONG KONG, May 16 JPMorgan Chase & Co has shaken up its Asia Pacific top management, naming new heads for mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets.