WASHINGTON Oct 26 Saudi Arabia should continue
to rein in its spending and seek more ways to raise revenues
despite recent increases in oil prices, International Monetary
Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday.
In a statement issued in Riyadh, Lagarde said she welcomed
steps that Saudi Arabia has taken to reduce its reliance on oil
and increase new employment opportunities.
"Fiscal adjustment has started, with the government
containing expenditures and raising additional revenues,"
Lagarde said. "These efforts should continue over the
medium-term including through further increases in energy prices
which are still low by international standards, further
revenue-raising measures including from the planned introduction
of excises and the VAT at the GCC level, and further spending
restraint."
