By Angus McDowall and Asma Alsharif
JEDDAH, March 27 Down a narrow alleyway deep in
the Jeddah slum of Karantina, three women from Sudan have set up
stalls under colourful parasols, selling peanuts, hibiscus
petals, dried pulses, baskets, frankincense, calabashes and
sandalwood.
They laugh and gossip in the sunshine, swathed in bright
printed cloth, while a scrawny black cat picks its way between
piles of rubbish. But when approached by a stranger, they are
cautious.
Jeddah has attracted outsiders for centuries, being the main
port of arrival for Muslims making the haj pilgrimage to Mecca.
It is this history that gives Karantina its name: older
residents can remember when it was "quarantine" for pilgrims.
But the people who now live in this slum in the south of
Saudi Arabia's second biggest city were drawn not only by
religious devotion but also the top oil exporter's wealth. They
live in a legal limbo, sometimes for generations.
"This is the forgotten area," said a bearded Sudanese man in
his 40s. "Here are many illegal immigrants who don't have
official papers. Government supervision is scarce."
Saudi Arabia's hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants
are not counted among the millions of expatriates who reside
legally in the Arab kingdom, working as everything from maids to
finance executives.
Instead they live on the margins, ineligible for government
services and outside of the law, but often unofficially
tolerated because of the expense and administrative obstacles in
the way of expelling them.
In recent months, however, their status has caught the
attention of Saudi media, who have been calling them
"infiltrators" and warning readers of their supposed links to
crime, disease and militancy.
"The infiltrators will carry with them all their social ills
including security threats, criminal behaviour and ethical
issues," wrote commentator Hamoud Abu Talib in an opinion piece
in Okaz daily this month.
A spokesman for the Interior Ministry, Mansour al-Turki,
said the media has exaggerated the number of crimes committed by
illegal immigrants and added that Saudi citizens themselves
contributed to the problem by using them for cheap labour.
Many illegal immigrants have now lived in Saudi Arabia for
decades, having children and grandchildren who now live without
nationality or residence papers, and prompting government
officials to speak of a "humanitarian crisis".
Some risked a perilous journey through volatile Somalia and
Yemen, others overstayed work visas or came to perform the
annual haj and never went home.
In 2008 Saudi officials told American diplomats that around
10 percent of pilgrims overstayed their visas each year, a U.S.
embassy cable released by WikiLeaks revealed. Last year more
than 2 million people came on haj from overseas.
Last week local media reported police in Asir Province
bordering Yemen as saying 1,470 illegal immigrants had been
arrested in just two days.
"Dealing with these problems is not easy once they're in the
country ... Sometimes you can't prove their nationality," Turki
told Reuters. "You cannot send them back to Yemen. They will not
take them."
Turki was not able to estimate the number of illegal
immigrants in the country.
FORGOTTEN AREA
In Karantina, people sit out on doorsteps or high metal
benches covered with strips of loose carpet, chatting with
neighbours. Old sofas and armchairs sit propped against houses.
Rubbish carpets both sides of the road, and abandoned,
broken-down cars and trucks gather dust, sinking onto flat
tyres.
In a large open space near a highway where trucks park, old
cars lie in deep puddles of water and mud, some submerged up to
their axles, while wading birds strut between them on long legs.
One 15-year-old girl, speaking to Reuters as she watched a
television soap opera in a room choked with wood smoke, said her
family came from Chad before she was born.
The girl's family - mother, brother, father, his three other
wives and their children - are among the luckier residents of
Karantina, giving out food as charity to those in need.
"I'm happy. There is nothing more that I can ask for. My
father provides me with everything. I have a television," she
said.
Like the other residents approached by Reuters, the family
members declined to give their names for fear of attracting the
attention of the authorities and having to leave the country.
Immigrants who do not have a residency permit, known as an
iqama, face restricted access to medical care and other
services. Residents of Karantina said they have to pay more for
treatment, which by law should only be provided to people who
can show valid identification papers.
A small private school in Karantina teaches the Koran to
local children, but it is unregulated. Prince Khaled al-Faisal,
governor of Mecca Province, which includes Jeddah, said last
year there were around 1 million illegal residents in the
province's slums.
For the government, the presence of so many undocumented
people has a big impact on its efforts to strengthen labour
laws. The country is trying to encourage firms to hire more
Saudi citizens, who now make up only about a tenth of
private-sector employees.
This month the Labour Ministry said it would fine companies
found employing illegal immigrants. It also offered incentives
to firms that employed Palestinian and Burmese refugees with
legitimate residency papers.
On Sunday, Prince Khaled said the government would give
legal residency to 250,000 Burmese Muslims already living as
refugees in Saudi Arabia.
As holders of the iqama they will be able to access
government services more easily and work, drive and rent
accommodation legally, in common with millions of other
foreigners living in Saudi Arabia.
Even for those with residency, however, life as an immigrant
in the kingdom can be tough.
"I never thought of returning to Burkina Faso. All my
children were born here. Thank God, we live with the help of
charitable people," said Sadiq Basheer al-Sadiq, who came to
Saudi Arabia on haj by sea in 1970 and is now the patriarch of a
family 60 strong.
He said he and all his family members, including 15 children
by four wives, had legal residency.
They live in a small plot of land in the Ruweis district of
central Jeddah, their open-air rooms covered by aluminium roofs
and divided by wooden beams and cement bricks.
Sadiq, now 85, has retired after working as a construction
worker in Mecca, and is now dependent on his children.
His son, Ibrahim, was born in Saudi Arabia but has no hopes
of ever qualifying for citizenship of a country where local
passport holders qualify for substantial state benefits.
"We did not even try," he said.
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)