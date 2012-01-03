KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Jan 3 India has ended anti-dumping measures on Saudi Arabia for the imports of polypropylene used in manufacturing plastics, Saudi's state news agency reported on Tuesday, quoting the country's deputy oil minister.

India lifted anti-dumping duties at the end of 2011, after it launched probes of Saudi petrochemical makers, Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), Tasnee and Saudi Advanced Petrochemical Co in 2009, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told the agency.

Anti-dumping measures against petrochemical exports taken by India and China in 2009 interrupted trade flows and hurt businesses in the Gulf region.

In December, Bin Salman said the European Commission had also decided to end anti-dumping and anti-subisidy cases against Saudi exports of polyethylene terephthalate (PET). (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Amena Bakr and Keiron Henderson)