JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Nov 15 Saudi
Arabia's central bank expects inflationary pressures in the
biggest Arab economy to continue in the fourth quarter due to
increased spending from the pilgrimage season, it said in a
report on Tuesday.
Spending usually increases during the annual Haj pilgrimage
season, which ended last week, as more than 2.8 million pilgrims
visit Mecca and Medina.
"The available (information) indicates... the expectation of
continued inflation pressures, especially in products and
services, during the fourth quarter of 2011," according to a
report published on its website.
"As Haj season fell in the fourth quarter of 2011 that could
lead to a rise in inflation pressures due to increased consumer
spending," it said.
Inflation in the top oil exporter had hovered below 5
percent for most of 2011 but had climbed to an eight-month high
of 5.3 percent in September.
Analysts expected consumer prices to gain momentum this year
after the government pledged early in 2011 to spend an estimated
$130 billion, or nearly 30 percent of annual economic output, on
housing, job creation and other measures to improve social
welfare.
But Saudi central bank Governor Muhammad al-Jasser said in
October that he was "not worried" about inflation levels and
expected them to continue to decline.
A Reuters poll of analysts in September forecast average
inflation of 5.1 percent for all of 2011, slightly down from 5.3
percent in 2010.
