* Analysts say rate in line with expectations
* Housing costs rise but food prices flat on month
* Inflation expected to fall into 2012
* Supply bottleneck for middle-income housing may ease
By Angus McDowall
DUBAI, Nov 21 Saudi Arabia's annual
inflation eased to 5.2 percent in October and monthly price
growth slowed to 0.5 percent despite rising housing costs and
the impact of increased government spending, government data
showed on Monday.
Inflation in the world's top oil exporter had hovered below
5 percent for most of 2011 before reaching an eight-month high
of 5.3 percent in September, when prices jumped 0.9 percent on a
month-on-month basis.
"It's very much in line with expectations. Partly because of
the base effect, we don't expect inflation to accelerate right
now," said Jarmo Kotilaine, chief economist of National
Commercial Bank in Jeddah.
Rising housing costs, a large injection of government
spending and volatile exchange rates with some large trading
partners have caused prices to edge up in Saudi Arabia this
year, but inflation is expected to slowly decline towards the
end of 2011 and into 2012.
In October the country's central bank governor Muhammad
al-Jasser said he was not concerned about the kingdom's
inflation level, which he expected to ease during the fourth
quarter.
"Inflation levels are not worrying," he said. "I expect it
to continue to decline."
Analysts polled by Reuters in September forecast average
inflation of 5.1 percent in 2011 and 5.0 percent in 2012,
slightly higher than figures in recent years but well below the
record high of 9.9 percent in 2008.
The largest Arab economy is seen expanding by 6.2 percent in
2011 and 4.5 percent next year following 4.2 percent growth in
2010, helped by robust crude prices and higher government
spending, the Reuters poll found.
Saudi Arabia's central bank said this month it expected
inflationary pressures to continue in the fourth quarter because
of increased spending during the Haj pilgrimage season, which
recently ended.
"We've seen pressures in some commodities, food in
particular, but they're not as relentless as they were earlier,"
said Kotilaine. "Clearly you have seen some imported inflation
because of the dollar weakness vis-a-vis currencies other than
the euro.
"To some extent we're still seeing the effect of the
increased government spending announced in the spring, so we
have a broader range of domestic inflation drivers."
The main driver of October inflation was increased housing
costs, which rose 0.7 percent on month after 0.6 percent growth
in September, while food prices, the other main contributor to
Saudi inflation figures, were flat on month.
"Food prices, which are around 26 percent of the index, are
increasing at a slower rate -- it seems we are getting towards
the peak of inflation for this year," said Mahdi Mattar, chief
economist at CAPM Investment in Dubai.
"In 2012, inflation will decrease because the supply
bottleneck in affordable housing in the kingdom will ease."
(Reporting By Angus McDowall and Martina Fuchs; Editing by
Andrew Torchia)