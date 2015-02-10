DUBAI Feb 10 A state handout to Saudi Arabian
citizens to mark the accession of King Salman may push up some
domestic prices but overall inflation is expected to stay stable
in the current quarter, the central bank said in a quarterly
report on Tuesday.
Last month, Salman ordered the immediate payment of two
months of bonus salary to all state employees and pension to
retired government workers, as well as payments to students and
others, and spending on improving electricity and water
services.
In total, the additional spending may be over 100 billion
riyals ($26.7 billion).
"Some commodity prices may witness inflationary pressures as
a result of the increase in consumption demand after the royal
decree..." the central bank said.
"However, the projections still show a stable domestic
inflation rate as a result of the global decrease in commodity
prices."
The annual Saudi inflation rate was 2.4 percent in December,
the lowest level since at least September 2012, when the current
data series began.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)