RIYADH May 7 Saudi Arabia's central bank said
it expected stable inflation in the second quarter of this year,
with weak global commodity prices offsetting any upward pressure
due to seasonal demand.
"Some commodity prices could see an increase in demand as a
result of the expected increase in consumer demand to prepare
for the season of Ramadan and Eid during the second quarter of
2015," the central bank said in a quarterly report. The Muslim
holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin on June 18 this year.
But the central bank added, "The outlook still points to
stable inflation locally as a result of a decrease in prices of
major commodities globally."
Saudi consumer prices rose 2.0 percent from a year earlier
in March, the slowest rate since at least September 2012, when
the current data series began.
