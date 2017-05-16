May 16 Saudi Arabia's Central Department of
Statistics released the following April consumer price data on
Tuesday, showing consumer prices dropping year-on-year for a
fourth straight month.
In January, inflation turned negative for the first time in
over a decade.
SAUDI CONSUMER INFLATION 04/17 03/17 04/16
pct change month/month 0.1 -0.1 0.2
pct change year/year -0.6 -0.4 4.2
NOTE. Food and beverage prices fell 2.6 percent from a year
earlier in April, partly because of a strong U.S. dollar, to
which the Saudi riyal is pegged, compared to year-earlier
levels.
Prices of housing and utilities rose 0.5 percent but
transport costs dropped 2.2 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)