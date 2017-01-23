DUBAI Jan 23 Saudi Arabian authorities have
announced three public transport projects in the port city of
Jeddah, a sign that a freeze on new infrastructure work in the
kingdom may be easing as the government slows its austerity
drive.
The projects are a tram line along Jeddah's northern
corniche, a marine taxi service and a bridge linking two of the
city's neighbourhoods, the Saudi Gazette reported on Monday,
quoting an official statement.
The projects are open to participation of the private
sector, the statement said, reflecting a new effort by the
government to save money by persuading private investors to
share the financial burden of building infrastructure.
The statement did not give a value for the projects or
reveal other details.
Few new projects were announced in the kingdom last year as
the government, its finances strained by low oil prices, clamped
down on spending.
This year, oil prices are about $10 a barrel higher than
last year's average and with the government's deficit projected
to narrow, the 2017 state budget is slightly less austere.
Spending on infrastructure and transport is slated to rise 39
percent from last year's actual level.
Prince Khaled al-Faisal, governor of the Mecca region,
stressed in the statement that public transport projects in the
area were crucial to meet the government's goal of sharply
increasing the number of foreign pilgrims visiting Mecca.
A study by consultants Faithful+Gould, released last week,
estimated project awards by the government would total $27
billion this year, compared with about $20 billion last year and
$35.5 billion in 2015.
This year's total could hit $32 billion if a project to
build a metro system in the city of Mecca, which was originally
expected to be awarded in 2016, goes through this year, the
consultants said.
At the same time, at least $13.3 billion of other Saudi
state projects are at risk of being cancelled this year as the
government responds to financial pressures and changing
priorities, the study added.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)