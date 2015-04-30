RIYADH, April 30 Saudi Arabia's central bank
would welcome mergers among local insurance companies as long as
they were positive for all parties, central bank governor Fahad
al-Mubarak said on Thursday.
A number of Saudi insurance firms have been loss-making for
years because of severe competition in the market, where large
companies with capital of some 1 billion riyals ($267 million)
dominate small firms capitalised at around 200-400 million
riyals, which find it hard to compete.
Economists have called for mergers between small companies
to create bigger entities that are more able to survive.
"The Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency welcomes any merger
request if it meets all requirements and if the merger will
yield positive results to all parties," Mubarak told Al Arabiya
television.
He said the central bank was working hard with the
managements of insurance firms to study their internal
situations and develop restructuring plans so they could return
to profitability.
"We have noticed big improvement in the financial
performance and solvency of insurance firms," he added.
Of 35 listed insurers, six have accumulated losses ranging
between 50 and 75 percent of capital, and one has losses of
between 75 and 100 percent of capital, according to stock
exchange data. The capital of these loss-making firms ranges
between 200 and 555 million riyals.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)