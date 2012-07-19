July 19 Saudi Arabia has replaced intelligence
chief Prince Muqrin bin Abdulaziz with its former ambassador to
the United States Prince Bandar bin Sultan, the Saudi Press
Agency said on Thursday, citing a royal decree.
"His Royal Highness Prince Muqrin bin Abdulaziz is relieved
from his position as head of the Presidency of General
Intelligence and appointed a special envoy and advisor to the
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Abdullah with the rank of
minister," said the text of the royal decree carried on SPA.
It added that Prince Bandar had been appointed the new
intelligence chief and would retain his role as secretary
general of the National Security Council.